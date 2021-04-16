(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Brazilian Supreme Court has upheld the earlier court's decision to overturn the sentence for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, thus recognizing the guilty verdict of a court of the Parana state void.

Seven out of 11 judges of the Supreme Court supported the sentence's overturn, while only one spoke for maintaining the guilty verdict.

Lula has been reinstated in his rights and can now run for president again.