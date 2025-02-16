Open Menu

Brazilian Teenager Fonseca Into Argentina Open Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Brazilian teenager Fonseca into Argentina Open final

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca on Saturday became the youngest clay-court finalist since Carlos Alcaraz in 2021 when he reached the championship match at the Argentina Open.

The 18-year-old overcame Laslo Djere of Serbia 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-1 in a dramatic semi-final where he held his nerve having seen a match point saved by his experienced opponent in the ninth game of the second set.

"Really special. Today was really difficult, against a really good player. He went through qualifying, so he's playing amazing tennis," said Fonseca.

"We already knew how Laslo can play. So, I played my best.

Today was with my heart. Today was with pain. And we got through. There is one match to go, so let's go for it."

The 99th-ranked Fonseca has made his maiden final the hard way -- in Friday's quarter-finals he saved two match points to defeat Mariano Navone in a match six minutes shy of three hours.

In Sunday's final, he will face fifth seed Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, who stunned world number two Alexander Zverev in the last eight and beat Spain's Pedro Martinez 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals.

If he wins the final, Fonseca will emulate Alcaraz, who was also 18 when he captured his maiden ATP Tour title at Umag in 2021.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victo ..

Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025

10 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off to ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow

11 hours ago
 UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

11 hours ago
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & ..

ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX

11 hours ago
 Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

12 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

13 hours ago
 3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

15 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

15 hours ago
 Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sancti ..

Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World