UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Uniao Quimica Seeks To Hold Clinical Trials Of Sputnik V - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

Brazilian Uniao Quimica Seeks to Hold Clinical Trials of Sputnik V - Authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Brazilian Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical company, which has an agreement with Russia on the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil, has submitted an application with the national health regulatory agency, Anvisa, to hold clinical trials of the vaccine, Anvisa said.

"On December 29, Anvisa received the request for holding phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine. The request was filed by the Uniao Quimica laboratory," the statement said.

The request will be processed within 72 hours.

"Anvisa's permission is a necessary condition for holding research aimed at registration of a vaccine or a drug in the future," the agency added.

In late October, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Uniao Quimica filed documents for the registration of Sputnik V with the Brazilian regulator. In accordance with the arrangements on technology transfer, the production of the Sputnik V vaccine will be launched in Brazil in the near future.

Russia has been among the leaders of COVID-19 vaccine development, with two of its products, Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, created by the Siberian research center, Vector, already in Phase 3 trials. According to the latest trial results, Sputnik V has an efficacy of 91.4 percent.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Company Brazil October December Agreement

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 December 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

10 hours ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

11 hours ago

Russian, Algerian Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Ag ..

10 hours ago

High blood pressure linked to brain damage risk in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.