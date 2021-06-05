Brazilian Watchdog Recommends to Vaccinate Only Healthy Adults With Sputnik V, If Approved

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Experts at the Brazilian national sanitary inspection agency Anvisa recommended that the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, if approved, be used only to vaccinate healthy adults, media reported on Friday.

According to Reuters, Anvisa's experts have recommended that the vaccine. if approved, "only be used on healthy adults."

Earlier it was reported that Anvisa would again consider the issue of import and emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine on June 4, after refusing permission twice this year, citing lack of information.