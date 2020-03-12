UrduPoint.com
Brazilian Who Met Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:33 PM

Brazilian who met Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief, who met Donald Trump last weekend at his Florida resort, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government said Thursday

Fabio Wajngarten, chief spokesman for the Brazilian government, traveled with Bolsonaro last Saturday to Tuesday to the United States, where the far-right leader -- who has been dubbed a "Tropical Trump" -- met with his US counterpart.

Fabio Wajngarten, chief spokesman for the Brazilian government, traveled with Bolsonaro last Saturday to Tuesday to the United States, where the far-right leader -- who has been dubbed a "Tropical Trump" -- met with his US counterpart.

Wajngarten, who posted a picture to his Instagram account that shows him side-by-side with Trump, developed flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus that has become a global pandemic, the Brazilian presidency said in a statement.

