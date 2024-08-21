Brazilians 'struggling To Breathe' As Amazon Burns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 09:26 PM
Residents of Porto Velho in the Brazilian Amazon have barely seen sunlight in days as a thick cloud of smoke from forest fires envelops their city
Porto Velho, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Residents of Porto Velho in the Brazilian Amazon have barely seen sunlight in days as a thick cloud of smoke from forest fires envelops their city.
"We are struggling to breathe," said 30-year-old teacher Tayane Moraes, one of some 460,000 people who live in the city near the border with Bolivia.
On Tuesday, the concentration of cancer-causing microparticles known as PM2.5 reached 56.5 micrograms per cubic meter of air in Porto Velho -- 11 times more than the limit recommended by the World Health Organization and the worst of Brazil's big cities.
Inhaling PM2.5 has been found to increase the risk of lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and a range of other health problems.
On August 14, the level was a "dangerous" 246.4 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the IQAir monitoring company.
It can be difficult to escape the smoke, even at home.
"It's terrible, yesterday I woke up at midnight and my eyes were tingling because of this smoke entering my house," 62-year-old retiree Carlos Fernandes told AFP.
The government of Rondonia state believes illegal fires, often started by farmers clearing land, are one cause of the disaster and has launched an online campaign calling on the population to report them.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Trump holds first outdoor rally since attempted assassination3 hours ago
-
Portugal seeks EU help as wildfire threatens UNESCO-listed forest4 hours ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis continues winning ways post-Olympics4 hours ago
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media5 hours ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage5 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard5 hours ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck5 hours ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks6 hours ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN6 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission6 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal6 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search8 hours ago