Open Menu

Brazil's Amazon Posts Lowest Deforestation In Nine Years: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Brazil's Amazon posts lowest deforestation in nine years: govt

The Brazilian Amazon experienced its smallest amount of yearly deforestation in nearly a decade, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government reported Wednesday, in line with its promise to combat forest loss

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Brazilian Amazon experienced its smallest amount of yearly deforestation in nearly a decade, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government reported Wednesday, in line with its promise to combat forest loss.

Deforestation fell by 30.6 percent in the year-to-year period beginning in August 2023, according to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

During that time, 6,288 square kilometers (2,427 square miles) of forest were destroyed, which INPE Director Gilvan Oliveira said was "the lowest result in the last nine years."

Over the last century, the Amazon rainforest -- which covers nearly 40 percent of South America -- has lost about 20 percent of its area to deforestation, due to the spread of agriculture and cattle ranching, logging and mining, and urban sprawl.

Scientists warn that continued deforestation will put the Amazon on track to reach a point where it will emit more carbon than it absorbs, accelerating climate change.

Lula has pledged to put a stop to illegal deforestation in the Amazon by 2030 but faces an uphill battle against vested interests.

In addition to the Amazon, destruction of the Cerrado, the most species-rich savanna in the world, which is located in central Brazil, was reduced by 25.7 percent or 8,174 square kilometers, INPE reported.

The two different biomes were recently hit by historic drought and the subsequent spread of wildfires.

Mariana Napolitano, strategy director for the World Wildlife Fund in Brazil, called the latest data "good news" but stressed there was more work to be done.

"We need to reforest part of what was destroyed in recent decades, especially in the Amazon's case, which is approaching the point of no return -- losing its capacity to regenerate," she warned.

Environment Minister Marina Silva welcomed the "significant drop" as a part of Brazil's push to reduce carbon emissions, just days before participating in the COP29 UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Agriculture Drought Baku Azerbaijan Brazil August Government

Recent Stories

British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contrib ..

British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empow ..

20 minutes ago
 NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on U ..

NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on Ukraine

1 minute ago
 2-Day training workshop on Contraceptive Self-Inje ..

2-Day training workshop on Contraceptive Self-Injection for family welfare worke ..

1 minute ago
 UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor ..

UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor Africa Corps

1 minute ago
 ADC chairs meeting on solarization of government b ..

ADC chairs meeting on solarization of government buildings in Abbottabad

1 minute ago
 Public hospitals to be shifted to solar energy: mi ..

Public hospitals to be shifted to solar energy: minister

1 minute ago
KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

30 minutes ago
 68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days

68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days

7 minutes ago
 Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat

Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat

23 minutes ago
 Health experts underscore multidisciplinary colla ..

Health experts underscore multidisciplinary collaboration to enhance community ..

7 minutes ago
 Thal Jeep Rally opens with cultural events, fitnes ..

Thal Jeep Rally opens with cultural events, fitness checking of drivers, vehicle ..

7 minutes ago
 CIIE: Foreign firms race for "Low-Altitude Economy ..

CIIE: Foreign firms race for "Low-Altitude Economy" with EV production advantage ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World