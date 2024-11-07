Open Menu

Brazil's Amazon Posts Lowest Deforestation In Nine Years: Govt

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Brazil's Amazon posts lowest deforestation in nine years: govt

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Brazilian Amazon experienced its smallest amount of yearly deforestation in nearly a decade, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government reported Wednesday, in line with its promise to combat forest loss.

Deforestation fell by 30.6 percent in the year-to-year period beginning in August 2023, according to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

During that time, 6,288 square kilometers (2,427 square miles) of forest were destroyed, which INPE Director Gilvan Oliveira said was "the lowest result in the last nine years.

"

Over the last century, the Amazon rainforest -- which covers nearly 40 percent of South America -- has lost about 20 percent of its area to deforestation, due to the spread of agriculture and cattle ranching, logging and mining, and urban sprawl.

Lula has pledged to put a stop to illegal deforestation of the Amazon by 2030 but faces a string of vested interests.

