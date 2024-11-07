Brazil's Amazon Posts Lowest Deforestation In Nine Years: Govt
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Brazilian Amazon experienced its smallest amount of yearly deforestation in nearly a decade, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government reported Wednesday, in line with its promise to combat forest loss.
Deforestation fell by 30.6 percent in the year-to-year period beginning in August 2023, according to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).
During that time, 6,288 square kilometers (2,427 square miles) of forest were destroyed, which INPE Director Gilvan Oliveira said was "the lowest result in the last nine years.
"
Over the last century, the Amazon rainforest -- which covers nearly 40 percent of South America -- has lost about 20 percent of its area to deforestation, due to the spread of agriculture and cattle ranching, logging and mining, and urban sprawl.
Lula has pledged to put a stop to illegal deforestation of the Amazon by 2030 but faces a string of vested interests.
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From World
-
China seeks to deepen cooperation in agricultural & food safety under BRI5 minutes ago
-
Mexico's president offers Trump 'sincere congratulations'5 minutes ago
-
Rural vote helps thrust Trump back to presidency15 minutes ago
-
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship15 minutes ago
-
US and China must 'get along', Xi tells Trump35 minutes ago
-
EU leaders urge Georgia to probe vote 'irregularities'45 minutes ago
-
Scholz coalition collapses, Germany heads for early elections55 minutes ago
-
Australia to ban children under 16 from social media: PM55 minutes ago
-
Musiala gets Bayern back on Champions League track against Benfica1 hour ago
-
Obama congratulates Trump on election win over Harris1 hour ago
-
Having weathered Trump's first term, UN braces for more turmoil1 hour ago
-
Hurricane Rafael triggers nationwide blackout in Cuba1 hour ago