Brazil's Amazon Saw Worst 6 Months Of Wildfires In 20 Yrs: Official
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Brazilian Amazon recorded 13,489 wildfires in the first half of the year, the worst figure in 20 years, satellite data revealed Monday.
The total was up 61 percent compared to the 8,344 fires detected in the same period last year -- an increase that experts say is the result of a historic drought that struck the world's largest tropical rainforest last year.
Since Brazil's National Institute for Space Research began compiling records in 1998, only two other years experienced more wildfires from January through June: 2003 (17,143) and 2004 (17,340).
The data makes for difficult news for the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with the number of fires increasing even as deforestation in the Amazon is on the wane.
Wildfires also set January-June records in two other biodiverse ecosystems south of the Amazon: the Pantanal, one of the world's largest tropical wetlands, and the Cerrado savanna, which lies mainly in Brazil.
In the Pantanal, home to millions of caimans, parrots, giant otters and the world's highest density of jaguars, 3,538 wildfires were recorded in the first six months of 2024 -- an increase of more than 2,000 percent as compared with last year.
The Cerrado experienced almost as many fires as the Amazon from January to June -- 13,229.
Recent Stories
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian
Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..
Police arrest gutka seller
More Stories From World
-
Powerful Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean islands21 seconds ago
-
2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: UN30 seconds ago
-
Nigeria weekend suicide bomb attack toll climbs to 326 hours ago
-
'War keeps following us': Sudanese flee again as frontline moves south7 hours ago
-
Turbulence injuries prompts emergency landing in Brazil7 hours ago
-
Portugal v Slovenia Euro 2024 starting line-ups8 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results8 hours ago
-
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks9 hours ago
-
Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters9 hours ago
-
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detainees9 hours ago
-
Emergency landing in Brazil after injuries from turbulence9 hours ago
-
Emergency landing in Brazil after turbulence injuries10 hours ago