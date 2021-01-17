MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Sunday that the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) requested additional information about the Sputnik V vaccine trials before authorizing emergency use and not refused to grant a license as some media had reported.

"In connection with unreliable information that appeared in a number of media outlets about the refusal to an emergency registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil, we clarify that the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) has requested additional information regarding the Sputnik V vaccine, which will be provided shortly," the RDIF said in a statement.