UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Anvisa Requested Additional Sputnik V Information Before Authorization - RDIF

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 01:00 PM

Brazil's Anvisa Requested Additional Sputnik V Information Before Authorization - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Sunday that the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) requested additional information about the Sputnik V vaccine trials before authorizing emergency use and not refused to grant a license as some media had reported.

"In connection with unreliable information that appeared in a number of media outlets about the refusal to an emergency registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil, we clarify that the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) has requested additional information regarding the Sputnik V vaccine, which will be provided shortly," the RDIF said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Brazil Sunday Media

Recent Stories

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 56

1 hour ago

Over 61,000 new coronavirus cases in Brazil

2 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 93.86 million

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.