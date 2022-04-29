RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Brazilian Army told Sputnik that it was not holding talks with the German government, which reportedly wants to get ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles for Ukraine.

According to the Folha de SÃ£o Paulo newspaper, Germany asked for ammunition for Gepard vehicles made in the 1970s.

Germany stopped using them in 2010 while the Brazilian army purchased these vehicles in 2013.

"The ground forces are not engaged in talks on selling ammunition and components of the Gepard system to Ukraine," the army said.

Many Western countries are currently providing Ukraine with weapons and ammunition over the ongoing Russian military operation there.