MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The authorities of the Brazilian state of Bahia has applied to the country's Supreme Court with the request to allow imports of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and its registration, the head of the local health ministry, Fabio Vilas-Boas said.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) had refused to grant Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica authorization for the emergency use of Sputnik V. Anvisa said in a statement that the application, submitted by Uniao Quimica jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), was returned because it does not present the minimum requirements to be subjected to analysis.

"Unfortunately, Anvisa insists on its inflexible position .

.. We hope that the country's higher courts are less detached from reality and will give a quick response to our society," Vilas-Boas said as quoted by Antagonista newspaper.

RDIF however said on Sunday that Anvisa requested additional information about the Sputnik V vaccine trials before authorizing emergency use and did not refuse to grant a license as some media had reported.

Uniao Quimica started the production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine in Brazil earlier this month.

RDIF is expected to deliver 10 million doses of Sputnik V to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, with a total of 150 million doses to be delivered this year.