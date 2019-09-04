Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet of meddling in the country's internal affairs after she said at a press conference in Geneva that she noticed a "reduction of democratic space" in Brazil

"Michelle Bachelet, the UN Commissioner for Human Rights, follows [French President Emmanuel] Macron's line in meddling in Brazilian domestic affairs and sovereignty. She attacks Brazil using the human (bandit) rights agenda, attacks our brave police," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Bolsonaro accused Macron of interfering in Brazilian affairs and pursuing "colonial policy" after the French leader's proposal to discuss the situation with Amazon fires at the G7 summit.