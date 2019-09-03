UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Bolsonaro Acts To Stop Spread Of 'Gender Ideology' In Schools

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:33 PM

Brazil's Bolsonaro Acts to Stop Spread of 'Gender Ideology' in Schools

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday he had ordered the Education Ministry to draft a bill that will ban the teaching of what he called "gender ideology" in schools

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday he had ordered the education Ministry to draft a bill that will ban the teaching of what he called "gender ideology" in schools.

The term was coined by social conservatives to describe the idea of gender equality that they believe aims to subvert the traditional family.

"I asked the Education Ministry ... to prepare a legislation that will prohibit gender ideology in elementary schools," he tweeted.

Bolsonaro, a Catholic who was elected to presidency last year with the help of Evangelical voters, said he acted out of concern for children, whose protection, he stressed, was enshrined in the constitution.

