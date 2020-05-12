UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Bolsonaro Announces Gyms, Beauty Salons As Essential Services Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:59 PM

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has included gyms, beauty salons and hairdressers to the list of businesses allowed during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to relax stringent measures and revive the economy

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has included gyms, beauty salons and hairdressers to the list of businesses allowed during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to relax stringent measures and revive the economy.

The updated list includes civil construction works and industrial activities, according to the decree published on Monday. It is noted that in all cases, it is necessary to be guided by the recommendations of the country's Health Ministry.

The number of activities that the Brazilian authorities consider to be essential has increased to 57 in the past few weeks.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed the coronavirus as "the flu" and has continued to meet the public after a trip to the United States in March, which saw 20 members of his delegation contract COVID-19.

He may face impeachment for breaking self-isolation rules if he tests positive.

The country's Supreme Court has previously ruled that state governors and municipal authorities were independent of the Federal government in determining the necessary restrictive measures and the extent of self-isolation to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Most state governments prefer to maintain restrictions.

Brazil has registered 168,331 COVID-19 cases so far. The coronavirus death toll in the country currently stands at 11,519.

