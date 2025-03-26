Open Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro Awaits Ruling Over Alleged Coup Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro will learn on Wednesday whether he faces trial on charges of backing a coup bid after being voted out of office in 2022.

Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments for and against putting the country's 2019-2022 leader on trial for allegedly masterminding efforts to wrest power from his leftist successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula was sworn in as president on January 1, 2023 after beating Bolsonaro by a razor-thin margin.

Prosecutors accuse Bolsonaro, 70, of spearheading a plot aimed at keeping himself in power "regardless of the outcome of the election."

A five-judge Supreme Court panel is expected to announce its decision on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro was charged in February with crimes including overseeing a "coup d'etat," the "attempted violent abolition of the democratic state of law" and "armed criminal organization."

The ex-army captain risks a sentence of over 40 years if convicted.

He insists he is the victim of a political plot aimed at excluding him from making a comeback in 2026 elections.

"This is the largest political-judicial persecution in the history of Brazil," he said in a statement to the court Tuesday.

"The referee has blown the whistle before the match even began," he added later on social media platform X.

The investigation yielded a dossier of nearly 900 pages.

Dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics" after his political idol Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has been the target of multiple investigations since his turbulent years as president of Latin America's biggest economy.

Prosecutors say he backed a plot to seek a "correction" of the 2022 election outcome, as well as plans to assassinate Lula, his deputy Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes -- a Bolsonaro arch-foe and one of the judges in the current case.

They say the alleged plot did not come to fruition due to a lack of support from the army high command.

