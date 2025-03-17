(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of backing an attempted coup, told supporters in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday that a ban on him seeking re-election next year amounted to a "denial of democracy."

Thousands of supporters of the far-right firebrand lined Rio's famous Copacabana beach to show support for Brazil's 2019-2022 leader, who stands accused of attempting to overthrow his left-wing successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The 69-year-old has been attempting to position himself as a leading contender in elections next year, despite being barred from holding elected office until 2030.

"I want to tell all those who don't like me in Brasilia (Brazil's capital): elections without Bolsonaro are a denial of democracy in Brazil," he said.

Bolsonaro hopes to emulate US President Donald Trump by making a stunning political comeback despite facing multiple legal charges.

"They are trying to throw him in prison, in a cowardly fashion, so he can't be elected, but they won't succeed," Patricia Santos, a 41-year-old attending the rally, told AFP.

Jose de Souza Vitorino, 64, a former military officer like Bolsonaro, said he came to the rally because he wanted "to leave a better Brazil for my children."

Bolsonaro had called for a "million" supporters to gather on Sunday, but researchers at the University of Sao Paulo put the crowd size at 18,000 people, based on computer analysis of aerial images.

The protest was officially called to demand amnesty for hundreds convicted over the January 8, 2023 riots in Brasilia, when Bolsonaro backers stormed the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court.

The rioters demanded that the military oust Lula, who had defeated Bolsonaro, his archrival, in October 2022 elections and had been sworn in just a week earlier.

The rampage evoked the January 2021 storming of the Capitol building in Washington by Trump supporters, most of whom the US president has since pardoned.

Bolsonaro was in the United States during the Brasilia riots but prosecutors believe they were part of a coup plot approved by the former army captain.

On March 25, Brazil's Supreme Court will consider whether there is sufficient evidence to try him.

If convicted, he risks a prison term of more than 40 years.

Like Trump, Bolsonaro claims to be the victim of politically motivated judicial hounding. Both men also survived attempts on their life on the campaign trail.

On the Copacabana stage, a poster showed the now iconic image of a defiant Trump with his fist raised after a bullet pierced his ear during a rally last year in Philadelphia.