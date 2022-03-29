UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Bolsonaro Discharged After Overnight Hospital Stay

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Brazil's Bolsonaro discharged after overnight hospital stay

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Tuesday morning, having spent the night at a military clinic in Brasilia after feeling unwell, the country's communications minister said

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Tuesday morning, having spent the night at a military clinic in Brasilia after feeling unwell, the country's communications minister said.

"The President has already been discharged and is doing very well," Communications Minister Fabio Faria tweeted.

The 67-year-old president, who has had recurring health problems since being stabbed in the abdomen during his 2018 presidential campaign, was admitted on Monday night to undergo tests, said Federal lawmaker Marcos Pereira at an event the president had been expected to attend.

"I'm sure the president is fine," Pereira said, cited by local media. "It's just some extra tests he's doing." First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who attended the event, also said her husband was "fine." Due to the stab wound, the far-right leader has undergone at least four surgeries, including the placement and subsequent removal of a colostomy bag, which made him prone to intestinal issues.

He has also undergone other unrelated procedures during his presidency, including surgery to remove a kidney stone.

In January, Bolsonaro was hospitalized for two days in Sao Paulo with a partially blocked intestine.

The president, in power since 2019, was also admitted to hospital in mid-July with the same problem, staying for four days, although he did not undergo surgery.

In September 2018, a month before the first round of Brazil's presidential election, an attacker stabbed Bolsonaro in the abdomen at a campaign rally in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, puncturing his intestine multiple times.

Bolsonaro lost some 40 percent of his blood and underwent emergency surgery in the near-fatal incident, which was carried out by a man later declared mentally unfit to stand trial.

The presidential communications office did not respond to AFP requests for information on the president's health after he was admitted to hospital Monday.

Bolsonaro, a Covid-19 skeptic who campaigned against quarantine measures because he believed them too damaging to the Brazilian economy and who reports that he is not vaccinated, contracted the virus in July 2020, coming down with mild symptoms.

The president is aiming for reelection next October, when he will most likely face off against leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Related Topics

Election Fine Brasilia Sao Paulo Pereira Man Same Minas Brazil January July September October 2018 2019 2020 Media Event From Blood

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committ ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee Launches Nuzhat Jahan Naz P ..

47 minutes ago
 RTI helps contain corruption, establish good gover ..

RTI helps contain corruption, establish good governance: Chief Commissioner

1 second ago
 Brazilian President Bolsonaro Discharged From Hosp ..

Brazilian President Bolsonaro Discharged From Hospital - Office

2 seconds ago
 PM ready to share letter of international conspira ..

PM ready to share letter of international conspiracy with CJ: Asad Umar

4 seconds ago
 More than 3.9 million Ukrainians flee war

More than 3.9 million Ukrainians flee war

5 seconds ago
 MQM-London activist arrested, explosives recovered ..

MQM-London activist arrested, explosives recovered

6 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.