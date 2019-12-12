UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Bolsonaro Examined For Skin Cancer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:31 PM

Brazil's Bolsonaro examined for skin cancer

Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday he had been examined for skin cancer, in the latest health scare for the 64-year-old

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday he had been examined for skin cancer, in the latest health scare for the 64-year-old.

The president was seriously injured in a knife attack while campaigning for election last year.

His health has been a subject of concern ever since and he has undergone several surgeries to treat the wounds he suffered in the stabbing -- most recently in September.

Wearing a bandage over his left ear, Bolsonaro told reporters outside his residence that he had visited a dermatologist at an air force hospital in the capital Brasilia.

"I have fair skin, I fish a lot, I do a lot of activities.

So the possibility of skin cancer exists," he said.

"I don't know if they're going to do a biopsy," the president said, according to local media. "They treated me, they poked at me, they gave me anesthesia. I fell asleep. I was so tired I lay down on the couch and fell asleep." "For now, (Hamilton) Mourao is still the vice president, you can be sure," Bolsonaro joked.

The president had been scheduled to fly to the northeastern state of Bahia late Wednesday to mark the start of an airport renovation, but the visit was cancelled the day before.

A presidential spokesman said earlier that Bolsonaro was undergoing routine exams and was in a "good state of health."

Related Topics

Election Injured Attack Visit Hamilton Brasilia September Cancer Media Airport

Recent Stories

Staying True to the Y Series Legacy, HUAWEI Y9s Se ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei tipped to narrow gap with Samsung in smartp ..

6 seconds ago

Fire erupts in PBC

39 minutes ago

Pakistan trip a life changing both mentally, emoti ..

6 minutes ago

At Least 5 People Killed in Landslide in Afghan Pr ..

6 minutes ago

Human remains found in search for Chilean plane: p ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.