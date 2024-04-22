Brazil's Bolsonaro Hails Musk's 'courage' Over Freedom Of Speech
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro hailed Elon Musk at a rally in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, saying the billionaire has stood up for freedom of expression -- which the former president claims is at risk in his country.
Musk, whose ownership of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has provoked widespread controversy, "is a man who really preserves freedom for all of us," the far-right leader told the rally on Rio's famed Copacabana beach.
Musk is under investigation in Brazil after he accused a Supreme Court justice this month of censoring social networks, calling him a "dictator" and vowing to disobey rulings to block users found to be spreading disinformation.
But Bolsonaro told his thousands of supporters -- many dressed in the national football team's jersey -- on the beach Sunday that the billionaire "had the courage to show, with some evidence ... where our democracy was going, how much freedom we have already lost."
The 69-year-old former leader also denounced a "dictatorship" in Brazil and called on supporters to "continue the fight" to defend freedom of expression.
Supporters echoed Bolsonaro's words, with 38-year-old rally-goer Daiana Mesquita saying, "I came to fight for my freedom of expression, because we no longer have this right" after the Supreme Court ruling.
The judge Musk targeted, Alexandre de Moraes, has waged a crusade against disinformation, especially attempts by far-right supporters of Bolsonaro to discredit Brazil's voting system.
- Musk weighs in -
Brazilian authorities are investigating whether Bolsonaro plotted an attempted coup to prevent his 2022 election opponent and current president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from assuming office in January 2023.
Online users blocked by Moraes include figures like far-right ex-congressman Daniel Silveira, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2022 on charges of leading a movement to overthrow the Supreme Court.
Musk had vowed to reinstate blocked accounts on X, saying: "We will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there" but "principles matter more than profit."
He has not followed through on his threats, however, and the Brazilian office of X has said it will comply with court orders to block users spreading disinformation.
Moraes has responded to Musk's attacks by ordering fines of 100,000 reais (around $20,000) a day for any blocked account that X reactivates.
Accusing Musk of "criminal instrumentalization" of the platform, Moraes also placed the Tesla and SpaceX boss under investigation for crimes including conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
"Where are the massive crowds cheering for petty tyrant @Alexandre de Voldemort and censorship in Brazil? There are none," one X user wrote Sunday, responding to images of the rally.
"Because he is against the will of the people and, therefore, democracy," Musk wrote in reply.
Brazil is part of a growing international debate about the limits of free speech on social media, where some say a free-for-all approach endangers democracy.
Bolsonaro's Rio rally follows a Sao Paulo gathering of his supporters in February that researchers said attracted around 185,000 people.
Recent Stories
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
More Stories From World
-
Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago
-
Pakistan says it backs a UN agency in forming a facility to boost efforts to ensure food security2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated2 hours ago
-
Ducksch doubles up as Bremen sink Stuttgart3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results3 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results3 hours ago
-
Pakistan vs New Zealand third Twenty20 international scores3 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update3 hours ago
-
Aston Villa tighten grip on top four, Forest fume after Everton defeat3 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Cup result3 hours ago