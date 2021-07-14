UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Bolsonaro Hospitalized With Abdominal Pains - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Brazil's Bolsonaro Hospitalized With Abdominal Pains - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday was taken to the army hospital in the capital city of Brasilia after feeling abdominal pains, national media reported.

The Globo news outlet reported that the president was undergoing medical tests.

In September 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed and injured in the intestines as he campaigned in the state of Minas Gerais ahead of the presidential election. Since then he has undergone several surgeries.

Related Topics

Election Injured Army Brasilia Minas September 2018 Media

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

29 minutes ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

34 minutes ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

40 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners ahead of ..

44 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.