BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday was taken to the army hospital in the capital city of Brasilia after feeling abdominal pains, national media reported.

The Globo news outlet reported that the president was undergoing medical tests.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized for medical examination to determine the cause of the involuntary diaphragm contractions that have been going on for 11 days, the newspaper Folho de S.Paulo reported.

The Brazilian president also complains about abdominal pains and acid reflux, which may be connected with the hiccups.

One of the most frequent causes of such hiccups is the gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is the disease of the oesophagitis, Brazilian gastroenterologist Ricardo Barbutti told the Folho de S.Paulo.

In September 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed and injured in the intestines as he campaigned in the state of Minas Gerais ahead of the presidential election. Since then he has undergone several surgeries.