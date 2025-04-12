Brazil's Bolsonaro Hospitalized With Abdominal Pain, 'stable'
Natal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Brazil's far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro said he was "recovering" after being hospitalized Friday with severe abdominal pain six years after he barely survived being stabbed in the stomach.
The 70-year-old, who is seeking to make a political comeback even as he faces a criminal trial, started feeling "unbearable abdominal pain" at a political event Friday in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, a senior member of his Liberal Party said.
He was brought to a hospital where he was "stabilized," according to right-wing senator Rogerio Marinho, then flown by helicopter to a bigger facility in the state capital, Natal.
An AFP photographer witnessed Bolsonaro arriving at the Rio Grande Hospital in Natal by ambulance with an intravenous drip, awake and calm.
Television footage had shown him walking to the helicopter, with evident discomfort.
A medical report released to the media said he was admitted with abdominal swelling and pain, but "stable vital signs."
"For now, there is no need for surgery," added Luiz Roberto Leite Fonseca, the hospital's general director.
Bolsonaro has had recurring health problems since September 2018, when an attacker stabbed the then-candidate at a presidential campaign rally in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.
He lost some 40 percent of his blood and underwent emergency surgery after the attack perpetrated by a man later declared mentally unfit to stand trial.
He went on to win that election, serving a single term until 2022 when he lost a runoff to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
"Thank God, my condition is stable and I am recovering, without fever. The clinical progress is good," Bolsonaro wrote on social network X.
His message was accompanied by a photo of him in a hospital bed giving a thumbs up, with a tube up his nose and electrodes on his bare chest.
"The cause was a complication in the small intestine, a consequence of the multiple surgeries I needed to undergo after the attack in 2018," he added.
- 'Trump of the Tropics' -
The former president has undergone at least four surgeries since his stabbing, including the placement and subsequent removal of a colostomy bag, which made him prone to intestinal disorders.
Bolsonaro, who is hoping to make a comeback in the 2026 presidential elections, was set to start a political tour of Rio Grande do Norte on Friday.
He has been barred from holding public office until 2030 after he was found guilty of falsely casting doubt on the credibility of Brazil's electoral system.
He has been hoping the ban will be overturned to give him a shot at a return to power in the style of his idol, US President Donald Trump.
But those plans were dimmed last month when Bolsonaro was ordered to stand trial on charges of plotting a coup against Lula.
If convicted, the former army captain risks a jail term of over 40 years, and political banishment.
Dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics," Bolsonaro has been the target of multiple investigations since his turbulent years as leader of Latin America's biggest economy.
