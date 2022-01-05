Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was released from the hospital Wednesday, two days after being rushed for emergency treatment of a partially blocked intestine

Bolsonaro, 66, spoke at a news conference with his medical team before leaving the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo, saying he was ready to get back to work and would maintain his agenda.

It is the latest in a series of health problems since the far-right leader was stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 election campaign that brought him to power.

Bolsonaro's hospital stay came as he faces tough elections in nine months' time, with his approval rating at an all-time low.

The president, who was on a New Year's holiday at the beach when his abdominal pains started, was still in vacation garb as he addressed the media: the maroon jersey of Sao Paulo football club Juventus.

But in a no-nonsense tone, he said he was ready to get down to the business of 2022, the last year of his four-year term.

"All my scheduled events will be maintained. I've got a trip to the northeast this month, to Rio de Janeiro, to Russia in February.... I'm going to continue as normal," he said.

"It's hard to sit around doing nothing. Life goes on," he added, saying he would "try to follow" his doctors' advice: a restricted diet and limited physical activity.