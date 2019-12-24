UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Bolsonaro Released From Hospital After Fall

Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was released from the hospital Tuesday following an overnight stay after hitting his head in a fall at his official residence, his office said

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was released from the hospital Tuesday following an overnight stay after hitting his head in a fall at his official residence, his office said.

The fall was the latest health scare for Brazil's 64-year-old leader, who was wounded in a knife attack in September 2018 while campaigning for president.

Bolsonaro spent the night in the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia under observation and was released "with the recommendation that he rest," the statement read.

