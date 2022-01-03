(@FahadShabbir)

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital early Monday after feeling "abdominal discomfort" that doctors found was caused by an intestinal blockage, his office and medical team said.

Bolsonaro, 66, was on vacation at the beach in the southern state of Santa Catarina when the pain started, leading to a rushed evacuation to Sao Paulo in the presidential plane.

The far-right leader has had a series of health problems since being stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 presidential campaign that brought him to power.

"After feeling abdominal discomfort, the president was admitted to Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo early Monday to undergo examinations," his office said in a statement.

"The president is doing well. Further details will be released after his medical bulletin is updated." Bolsonaro's medical team said he was suffering from an "intestinal subocclusion," a partial blockage of the intestinal tract.

"He is stable, undergoing treatment and will be reevaluated throughout the morning," his doctors said in a statement.

"At the moment, there is no forecast for his release."tv Globo showed images of Bolsonaro walking unassisted as he disembarked from his plane with his entourage.