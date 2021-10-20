(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday rejected accusations brought against him in a senate committee report that said his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic constituted crimes against humanity and other offenses.

"We know that we are guilty of absolutely nothing. We know that we did the right thing from the first moment," said Bolsonaro in response to the committee recommending that he face at least 10 charges.