Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday on his official Facebook page that he tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease

Earlier in the day, Brazilian daily Jornal O Dia reported, citing sources from the government, that the president's first tests on the coronavirus were positive.

"[Tests] indicate a negative result on COVID-19 for President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro," the message said.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president's son, said earlier on Twitter that there were "too much lies and little information" regarding the situation and that tests for his father were not yet completed.