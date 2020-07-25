UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says New Test For Coronavirus Came Back Negative

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says New Test for Coronavirus Came Back Negative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has tested positive for the new coronavirus twice since falling ill earlier in July, said on Saturday that a third test had come back negative.

"RT-PCR for Sars-Cov 2: negative," he tweeted, adding "a good day to all.

"

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the 65-year-old right-wing politician giving the thumbs-up. Bolsonaro has been widely criticized in his country for downplaying the outbreak as "a little flu."

Related Topics

July All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N leader approaches KP Chief secy for action o ..

3 minutes ago

Imam-ul-Haq is fit for batting: PCB

8 minutes ago

SEWA implements 5 strategic water lines

8 minutes ago

No power load-shedding during Eid holidays across ..

3 minutes ago

Tobas in Cholistan filled to brim after recent rai ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-dengue surveillance reviewed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.