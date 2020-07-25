MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has tested positive for the new coronavirus twice since falling ill earlier in July, said on Saturday that a third test had come back negative.

"RT-PCR for Sars-Cov 2: negative," he tweeted, adding "a good day to all.

"

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the 65-year-old right-wing politician giving the thumbs-up. Bolsonaro has been widely criticized in his country for downplaying the outbreak as "a little flu."