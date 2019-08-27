Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday he would accept G7 aid to tackle fires in the Amazon rainforest if his French counterpart takes back his "insults."

Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the industrialized nations were ready to give Brazil $22 million in funds to save the forest. But Bolsonaro's chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni said Brazil would reject the help.

"First of all, Mr. Macron has to take back the insults that he made against me. He called me a liar. I also have information that the issue of our sovereignty of Amazonia is open [for debate]," Bolsonaro was quoted as saying by O Globo daily.

The two presidents have been embroiled in an escalating war of words after Bolsonaro made fun of Macron's wife on social media and claimed that Europe wanted Amazon resources for itself. Macron called him a liar and slammed him for ignoring commitments to fight climate change.

A record number of fires have been raging in the Amazon rainforest, the planet's carbon dump, in Brazil and neighboring countries. Environmentalists have accused pro-business Bolsonaro of encouraging farmers, miners and loggers to set fires in an effort to unlock natural reserves.