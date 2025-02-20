Brazil's far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday he was the victim of an "authoritarian regime" concocting accusations against him, after he was charged with orchestrating a coup bid

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Brazil's far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday he was the victim of an "authoritarian regime" concocting accusations against him, after he was charged with orchestrating a coup bid.

Bolsonaro, 69, a former army captain, now faces a possible high-profile trial ahead of 2026 elections, in which he hopes to make a triumphant comeback, much like his hero and ally US President Donald Trump.

The firebrand conservative is being charged alongside 33 others including former ministers and high-ranking military members over an alleged plot seeking to prevent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office.

Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes on Wednesday gave defense attorneys 15 days to respond to the charges.

The court will then analyze arguments and decide whether to go to trial.

Bolsonaro has been the target of multiple investigations since his turbulent and divisive years as president of Latin America's biggest democracy.

In the indictment filed by the attorney general's office on Tuesday night, Bolsonaro was described as the head of a criminal organization which had also hatched a plan to assassinate Lula, his vice president, and judge Moraes.

"The trick of accusing democratic opposition leaders of plotting coups is nothing new," Bolsonaro wrote on X on Wednesday.

He compared his situation to that suffered by the opposition under "every authoritarian regime" naming examples such as Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Bolivia, where governments "accused opposition members of being coup plotters."

"The playbook is well known: they manufacture vague accusations ... and persecute opponents," said Bolsonaro.

- 'They will have to pay' -

The five charges against the accused include the crimes of "coup d'etat," the "attempt to violently abolish the democratic rule of law" and "armed criminal organization."

If found guilty, Bolsonaro could face up to 40 years in prison.

Legal experts do not expect Bolsonaro to be placed under arrest any time soon.

"I don't see the possibility of him being imprisoned, because he doesn't seem to present any of the requirements for preventive detention," criminal lawyer Leonardo Pantaleao told AFP.

Lula, speaking to journalists in the capital Brasilia, said the decision to indict was taken by the attorney general's office.

"If the judges conclude that they are guilty, they will have to pay for the mistake they made," Lula said of Bolsonaro and his co-accused.

"If they prove that they did not attempt a coup, and prove that they did not attempt to kill the president, the vice-president" and a Supreme Court judge, "they will be free."

- Bitter political divisions -

The legal battle has highlighted the bitter political divisions that have dogged Brazil in recent years.

Bolsonaro "put the military in key positions to carry out the coup and benefit, but thank God it didn't work," said Jorge Souza, 69, in Sao Paulo.

"There are people who did worse things who are free, like Lula, who was president and is an ex-convict," said Edson da Silva, a 53-year-old cartoonist.

Lula, 79, was imprisoned for 580 days for corruption between 2018 and 2019, before his convictions were annulled.

Throughout the slew of investigations Bolsonaro has maintained his innocence, arguing he was the victim of "persecution."

According to investigators, the alleged coup plan failed due to lack of support from the military's top leadership.

The indictment alleged that Bolsonaro was aware of the assassination plot and had given his "consent" to its execution.

The plan, called "Yellow and Green Dagger," was supposed to have been implemented on December 15, 2022, but failed as those behind it were unable to get the army chief on board.

- 'Final attempt' -

According to prosecutors, the "final attempt" to stop Lula from taking power was an attack by Bolsonaro supporters on the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court in Brasilia in January 2023.

This was reminiscent of the insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021 as a mob of Trump supporters tried to keep him in power by blocking certification of Joe Biden's election win.

During the riots in Brazil, Bolsonaro supporters called on the military to oust Lula, claiming the election was stolen.

Bolsonaro has been barred from holding public office until 2030 for casting doubts on Brazil's voting system during his failed reelection campaign.

However, he is trying to challenge the length of his political ban as he seeks to run for office again.

Bolsonaro has said he hopes Trump will help him in his bid to return to power.

"Trump is back, and it's a sign we'll be back too," Bolsonaro told the Wall Street Journal last year.

rsr-jss-fb/dw

X