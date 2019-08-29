UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Bolsonaro Temporarily Bans Controlled Burning In Amazon Forest

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:37 PM

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has ordered to stop controlled burning of the Amazon rainforests for 60 days starting Thursday amid a global outcry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has ordered to stop controlled burning of the Amazon rainforests for 60 days starting Thursday amid a global outcry.

The decree suspending licenses for clearing land with fire was signed by Bolsonaro on Wednesday.

It excludes burning for phytosanitary and fire drilling purposes.

World leaders and environmentalists have been calling on the Brazilian government to do more to stop the fires, a record number of which has been devastating the rainforests.

