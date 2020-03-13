UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Bolsonaro Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:54 PM

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, after a scare over a trip on which at least one infected member of his staff rubbed shoulders with Donald Trump

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, after a scare over a trip on which at least one infected member of his staff rubbed shoulders with Donald Trump.

"The Armed Forces Hospital and (diagnostic laboratory) Sabin have returned a negative test result for COVID-19 for the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro," said a post on the far-right leader's Facebook page, along with a picture of him flashing an obscene arm gesture at the press.

