MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to act in violation of the constitution after the Supreme Court launched an investigation into his dissemination of fake news on e-voting system vulnerabilities.

On August 3, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes approved an investigation into the president's allegations that Brazil's electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud, including Bolsonaro into dissemination of fake news inquiry.

"This inquiry is not within the bounds of the constitution, so the antidote to this is also not within the bounds of the constitution. My game is fair but if things come out beyond the law, I will also have to act beyond it," Bolsonaro said on Wednesday on social media.

The clash between the president and the judiciary was triggered by Bolsonaro's repeated attacks on Brazil's electronic voting system that was introduced in the country in 1996 and has been the only voting method since then.

Bolsonaro advocates a mixed system in which ballots will be printed out after people vote electronically so that the count was fairer, since paper ballots are more auditable. The Brazilian leader claims the 2018 electoral fraud prevented him from winning the election without a runoff.