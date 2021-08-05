UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Bolsonaro Threatens To Act 'Above Law' Amid Fake News Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:50 PM

Brazil's Bolsonaro Threatens to Act 'Above Law' Amid Fake News Probe

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to act in violation of the constitution after the Supreme Court launched an investigation into his dissemination of fake news on e-voting system vulnerabilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to act in violation of the constitution after the Supreme Court launched an investigation into his dissemination of fake news on e-voting system vulnerabilities.

On August 3, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes approved an investigation into the president's allegations that Brazil's electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud, including Bolsonaro into dissemination of fake news inquiry.

"This inquiry is not within the bounds of the constitution, so the antidote to this is also not within the bounds of the constitution. My game is fair but if things come out beyond the law, I will also have to act beyond it," Bolsonaro said on Wednesday on social media.

The clash between the president and the judiciary was triggered by Bolsonaro's repeated attacks on Brazil's electronic voting system that was introduced in the country in 1996 and has been the only voting method since then.

Bolsonaro advocates a mixed system in which ballots will be printed out after people vote electronically so that the count was fairer, since paper ballots are more auditable. The Brazilian leader claims the 2018 electoral fraud prevented him from winning the election without a runoff.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Vote Social Media Threatened Brazil August 2018 From

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 339800 cusecs water

IRSA releases 339800 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 Rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris held

Rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris held

4 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher on cheaper yen, earnings ..

Tokyo stocks close higher on cheaper yen, earnings

4 minutes ago
 Tokyo Registers New Single-Day Record of Over 5,00 ..

Tokyo Registers New Single-Day Record of Over 5,000 COVID-19 Cases - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Russian wins Olympic boxing gold as US made to wai ..

Russian wins Olympic boxing gold as US made to wait

5 minutes ago
 Rally held to mark 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Kashmir day

Rally held to mark 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Kashmir day

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.