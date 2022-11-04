MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has decided not to participate in the G20 summit in Indonesia, Brazilian news portal Metropoles reported on Thursday, citing sources.

G20 leaders will gather on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16.

Brazil will be represented by Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franca, the report said.

Bolsonaro's decision not to participate has to do with his defeat in the presidential election to ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the report said.

Lula won the election in the runoff on October 30. He already served two terms from 2003 to 2010 and was then confronted by criminal prosecution on corruption charges. He began serving a 12-year sentence in 2018, but Brazil's Supreme Court later annulled the case, and Lula was released from prison in 2019.