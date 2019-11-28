Brazil's Bolsonaro To Travel To Russia In July 2020 For BRICS Summit - Presidency
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:57 PM
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will pay a visit to Russia in July 2020 to attend the BRICS Summit, Onyx Lorenzoni, the head of the Brazilian presidential administration, told Sputnik on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will pay a visit to Russia in July 2020 to attend the BRICS Summit, Onyx Lorenzoni, the head of the Brazilian presidential administration, told Sputnik on Thursday.
"He [Bolsonaro] will come in July for the BRICS Summit. This is true," Lorenzoni said during a work trip to Russia.