UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Bolsonaro To Travel To Russia In July 2020 For BRICS Summit - Presidency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:57 PM

Brazil's Bolsonaro to Travel to Russia in July 2020 for BRICS Summit - Presidency

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will pay a visit to Russia in July 2020 to attend the BRICS Summit, Onyx Lorenzoni, the head of the Brazilian presidential administration, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will pay a visit to Russia in July 2020 to attend the BRICS Summit, Onyx Lorenzoni, the head of the Brazilian presidential administration, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"He [Bolsonaro] will come in July for the BRICS Summit. This is true," Lorenzoni said during a work trip to Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Visit July 2020

Recent Stories

Sohail Tanvir reprimanded for code of conduct viol ..

9 seconds ago

Tecno Rumored To Launch Pop-Up Camera Phone by 202 ..

9 minutes ago

PM Khan pays respect to CJP, calls him one of the ..

14 minutes ago

Bomb blast outside Data Darbar: Man sentenced to d ..

26 minutes ago

France Rejects Russia's Offer to Ban Mid-, Shorter ..

40 seconds ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lauded apex ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.