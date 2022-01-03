Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was urgently hospitalized early Monday morning for treatment of a probable intestinal obstruction, local media reported

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was urgently hospitalized early Monday morning for treatment of a probable intestinal obstruction, local media reported.

Bolsonaro, 66, who has been in power since 2019, was taken to Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo, according to tv Globo and several media outlets.