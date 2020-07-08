RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has vetoed several key provisions of the bill on protecting indigenous settlements from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the one demanding universal access to drinking water, according to a Wednesday statement.

One of the struck-down provisions mandated the government to provide universal access to drinking water and free distribution of hygiene items and disinfectants among Brazil's indigenous communities.

Other vetoed provisions include demands for access to hospital beds and intensive care units as well as acquisition of artificial lung ventilation and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines by the government, and guaranteed internet access for indigenous settlements.

Brazil has confirmed a total of 1,668,589 coronavirus cases, one of which is Bolsonaro himself, tested positive on Tuesday.