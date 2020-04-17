RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that he intended to open the country's borders and resume trade, thus lifting some of the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The start of the process of opening borders is a risk that I accept because if the situation worsens, it will be on my conscience, however, what I see is that many people realize that this is necessary," Bolsonaro said at the ceremony as the new Health Minister Nelson Teich was sworn into office.

The president also admitted the possibility of opening the country's land borders that were closed since March.

"It is necessary to start opening the borders. Why close the border with Paraguay? If it is a land border that we can control ...

and the same goes with Uruguay," Bolsonaro said.

The Brazilian leader has been criticized at home for ignoring the World Health Organization's advice to limit public life. He has proposed a plan to get the nation back to work after mayors and governors unilaterally imposed quarantines.

Brazil's Supreme Court supported governors' decisions to impose a quarantine, effectively limiting the Federal authorities' powers to lift the social distancing measures introduced in March to slow the spread of the disease. On the same day, Bolsonaro fired the country's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta over their disagreements on COVID-19 response measures.

Brazil is the worst-affected country in Latin America, with over 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and almost 2,000 virus-related deaths.