Brazil's Coffee Exports To China Up 221 Pct In First 11 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) -- Brazil's coffee exports to China rose 221 percent in January-November 2023 compared to the same period last year, the Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafe) said Tuesday.

In the first 11 months of this year, the Chinese market received over 1.

15 million bags/60 kg of coffee from Brazil, the world's major grain exporter and producer.

According to Cecafe statistics, during the same period in 2022, the shipments of Brazilian coffee to China, which has been Brazil's main trading partner since 2009, amounted to 358,810 bags.

"It is no longer surprising that China continues to have the best percentage growth among Brazil's top 10 coffee trading partners until November 2023," said a Cecafe statement.

