BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has increased by 13,140 over the past 24 hours to surpass 250,000, and the number of people who have recovered has topped 100,000, the country's Health Ministry said.

The case tally stands at 254,220, the ministry said.

The death toll has risen over the past day by 674 to 16,792 people. Another 2,277 deaths are being studied.

A total of 100,459 patients have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 311,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4.6 million.