BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has surpassed 1.1 million, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The case tally currently stands at 1,106,470 - an increase by 21,432 over the past 24 hours.

The overall number of recoveries totals 571,649, the ministry said.

The death toll has risen by 654 over the past day to 51,271 - 4.6 percent of all cases.