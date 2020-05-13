UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Coronavirus Case Tally Surpasses 177,500 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:10 AM

Brazil's Coronavirus Case Tally Surpasses 177,500 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has reached 177,589 - a rise by 9,258, or 5.5 percent - over the past 24 hours from 168,331, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Brazil's coronavirus death count stood at 12,400, which is an increase by 881 people, or 7.6 percent, from the previous day's figure of 11,519.

A total of 72,597 people have recovered from COVID-19, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 283,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide reaching 4,088,848.

Related Topics

World Brazil March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managemen ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to Somalia i ..

4 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We are Good’ programme s ..

4 hours ago

Zayed&#039;s legacy will live on in generations to ..

5 hours ago

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

6 hours ago

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British b ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.