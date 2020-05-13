MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has reached 177,589 - a rise by 9,258, or 5.5 percent - over the past 24 hours from 168,331, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Brazil's coronavirus death count stood at 12,400, which is an increase by 881 people, or 7.6 percent, from the previous day's figure of 11,519.

A total of 72,597 people have recovered from COVID-19, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 283,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide reaching 4,088,848.