MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recorded in Brazil has exceeded 11.5 million, and more than 279,000 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 11,519,609 cases have been registered, with 279,286 deaths.

Over 10 million people have recovered from the disease.

Over the past day, 1,057 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Brazil, another 36,239 have become infected, according to the ministry.