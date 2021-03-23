UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 12 Million - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has exceeded 12 million, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The country's case tally increased in the past day by 49,293 to 12,047,526, the ministry said.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose by 1,383 over the past 24 hours to 295,425.

