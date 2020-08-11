UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Coronavirus Case Tally Up 22,000 In Past Day To Top 3,050,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:10 AM

Brazil's Coronavirus Case Tally Up 22,000 in Past Day to Top 3,050,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Brazil's number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by more than 22,000 over the past 24 hours, with over 700 deaths, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The case tally rose by 22,048 to 3,057,470, the ministry said.

The death toll increased by 703 to 101,752.

More than 2.1 million people have recovered, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 728,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 19.7 million.

Related Topics

World Brazil March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

10 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

8 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

8 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

11 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.