Brazil's Coronavirus Case Tally Up 51,000 In Past Day To Top 2.8 Mln - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Brazil has increased by 51,603 in the past 24 hours to 2,801,921, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose by 1,154 to 95,819, the ministry said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 691,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 18.1 million.

