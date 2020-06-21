MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Brazil confirmed nearly 35,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and over 1,000 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry data shows.

There are now 1,067,579 confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil with 34,666 new cases having been confirmed over a 24-hour period, according to Saturday data from the country's health ministry.

In the past 24 hours, 1,022 people died from COVID-19 in Brazil; the country's total coronavirus death toll stands at 49,976. Over 520,000 people have recovered.

On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed one million. A week ago, Brazil had around 867,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's COVID-19 death toll stood at around 43,000.

Thus, the country has seen a weekly increase of around 200,000 cases and a weekly increase of nearly 7,000 deaths.

According to the health ministry, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Brazil is five percent. Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed only by the United States, which has registered over 119,500 COVID-19 fatalities. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2.2 million COVID-19 cases).