(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of those killed by the new coronavirus in Brazil has topped 1,000, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

"There are 19,638 infections, 1,057 people have died," the ministry estimated.

The number of those infected in Brazil, the worst-hit country in Latin America, went up by 3,711 in the past 24 hours, and 257 more people have died. The mortality rate is 5.4 percent.

The top Brazilian court ruled this week to bar President Jair Bolsonaro from loosening lockdown rules adopted by governors and mayors as he continued to downplay the health crisis.