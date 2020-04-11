UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of those killed by the new coronavirus in Brazil has topped 1,000, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

"There are 19,638 infections, 1,057 people have died," the ministry estimated.

The number of those infected in Brazil, the worst-hit country in Latin America, went up by 3,711 in the past 24 hours, and 257 more people have died. The mortality rate is 5.4 percent.

The top Brazilian court ruled this week to bar President Jair Bolsonaro from loosening lockdown rules adopted by governors and mayors as he continued to downplay the health crisis.

Related Topics

Died Brazil From Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

1 hour ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

1 hour ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.