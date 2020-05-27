(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Brazil's death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by 1,039 in the past 24 hours - up from 807 fatal cases recorded the day before - to 24,512, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 391,222 cases of infection have been confirmed in the country - a rise by 16,324 in the past day.

The number of recoveries has reached 158,593.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 343,500 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 5.4 million.